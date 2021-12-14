Baozun Inc (BZUN): Price Down $-0.28 (-1.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BZUN

At the time of this writing, BZUN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BZUN has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on BZUN; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, BZUN ranks 112th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BZUN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BZUN’s price is down $-0.28 (-1.97%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BZUN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows BZUN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BZUN: Daily RSI Analysis BZUN’s RSI now stands at 27.2727.

BZUN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error