Barclays Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:HRT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

