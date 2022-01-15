Barclays Boosts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,350

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,350 ($31.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.25) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,267.14 ($30.77).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,378.50 ($32.29) on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($34.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

