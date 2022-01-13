Barclays Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $113.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

PFSI stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

