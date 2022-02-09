Barclays Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $60.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

SPR stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

