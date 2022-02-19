Barclays Initiates Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Body

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

