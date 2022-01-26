Barclays Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €66.40

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 37,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,100. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

