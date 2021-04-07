Barclays Plc (BCS): Price Now Near $10.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BCS

At the moment, BCS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.58%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BCS has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BCS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Currently, BCS’s price is up $0.13 (1.27%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Barclays Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Barclays London HQ windows broken by climate change protesters

Climate change activists broke windows at the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday, the latest protest aimed at highlighting the role of the financial sector in fuelling what they call the climate catastrophe.

