Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Cincinnati Financial worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 121,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $237,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.36. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

