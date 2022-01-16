Barclays PLC Sells 101,747 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Entergy worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Entergy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

ETR stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

