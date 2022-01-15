Barclays PLC Sells 6,196 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ceridian HCM worth $34,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

