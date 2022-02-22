Barclays Raises Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target to €20.50

Body

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.90.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.15 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

