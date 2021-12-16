Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SPI opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 132.80 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £976.68 million and a PE ratio of -55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.80.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

