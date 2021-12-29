Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Bark & Co has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

