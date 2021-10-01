Barnes Group Inc (B): Price Up $0.61 (1.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.35 (0.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for B

At the moment, B (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.83%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row B has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on B; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Construction Materials stocks, B ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

B’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, B’s price is up $0.61 (1.46%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows B’s price action over the past 90 days.

< B: Daily RSI Analysis For B, its RSI is now at 40.9396.

B and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

