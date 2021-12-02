Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

