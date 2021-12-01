BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.94

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.94 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,047,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.15 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

