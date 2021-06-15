Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC): Price Down $-0.63 (-2)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.52 (-1.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BHC

The hourly chart shows that BHC has seen 2 straight down hours. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BHC ranks 229th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

BHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BHC’s price is down $-0.63 (-2%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BHC has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bausch Health Companies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.