Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC): Price Up $0.66 (2.25)% Over Past Day, Up $0.39 (1.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BHC

Currently, BHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (1.3%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BHC has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BHC ranks 58th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

BHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BHC’s price is up $0.66 (2.25%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row BHC has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BHC’s price action over the past 90 days.