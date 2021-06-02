Baxter International Inc (BAX): Price Now Near $81.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BAX
Currently, BAX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BAX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BAX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
BAX ranks 88th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.
BAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, BAX’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.45%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BAX’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on BAX may find value in this recent story: Baxter's (BAX) PrisMax 2 to Simplify Organ Support Therapies Baxter's (BAX) PrisMax 2 aims to enhance user experience and help in addressing the unique demands of the ICU.
