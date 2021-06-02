Baxter International Inc (BAX): Price Now Near $81.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BAX

Currently, BAX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BAX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BAX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BAX ranks 88th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

BAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BAX’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.45%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BAX’s price action over the past 90 days.