Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.27

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €48.27 ($54.85) and traded as high as €48.81 ($55.47). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €48.79 ($55.44), with a volume of 2,903,500 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

