Bbva USA Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bbva USA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Bbva USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bbva USA’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

