Bbva USA Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bbva USA lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bbva USA’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 51.9% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 170,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $98,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,060,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $999,083,000 after purchasing an additional 626,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Apple by 71.2% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 554,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

