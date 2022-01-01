Bbva USA Has $340,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bbva USA lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

