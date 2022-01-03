Bbva USA Has $38.92 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bbva USA lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bbva USA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,459.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,439.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

