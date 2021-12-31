Bbva USA Sells 642 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bbva USA trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 121.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 106,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

