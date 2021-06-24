Bce Inc (BCE): Price Down $-0.03 (-0.06)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BCE

Currently, BCE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BCE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Communication stocks, BCE ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BCE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BCE’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.06%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that BCE has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BCE’s price action over the past 90 days.