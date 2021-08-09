Bce Inc (BCE): Price Down $-0.19 (-0.37)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BCE

Currently, BCE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. BCE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Communication stocks, BCE ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BCE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BCE’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.37%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows BCE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< BCE: Daily RSI Analysis BCE’s RSI now stands at 84.4262.

BCE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market