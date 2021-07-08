Bce Inc (BCE): Price Now Near $49.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BCE

Currently, BCE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BCE ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

BCE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BCE’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.63%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BCE’s price action over the past 90 days.