Beachbody Company Inc (BODY): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.19 (-2.68)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BODY

At the moment, BODY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-2.68%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, BODY ranks 71st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BODY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BODY’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.94%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BODY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Beachbody Company Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BODY: Daily RSI Analysis BODY’s RSI now stands at 43.7956.

BODY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

