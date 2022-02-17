Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $541,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

