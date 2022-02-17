Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 12,636 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.12. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).