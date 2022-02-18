Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,418 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,092,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock worth $57,568,009. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).