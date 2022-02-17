Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM?