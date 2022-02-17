Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 54,741 Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 545.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,609,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,971 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 250.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 118,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 662.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 107,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,753,000.

FLTB stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB).