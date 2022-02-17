Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,413 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,233 shares of company stock worth $1,538,973. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).