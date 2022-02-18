Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 218,851 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 468,949 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

