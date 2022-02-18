Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,225,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

