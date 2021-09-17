Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH): Price Now Near $18.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BZH

Currently, BZH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, BZH ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BZH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BZH’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on BZH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Beazer Homes Usa Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< BZH: Daily RSI Analysis For BZH, its RSI is now at 96.1538.

BZH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market