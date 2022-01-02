Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $63,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $251.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

