Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY): Price Down $-0.47 (-1.52)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BBBY

At the moment, BBBY’s price is up $0.05 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

BBBY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, BBBY’s price is down $-0.47 (-1.52%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BBBY’s price action over the past 90 days.

For BBBY News Traders

Investors and traders in BBBY may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Crash And Rally: What We Can Learn From Owens & Minor

The current stock market is producing a lot of crazy stories of success and phenomenal returns and when an index – the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) – already increased more than 100% since the March 2020 low, we should not be surprised about several stocks also increasing in the high triple-digits (sometimes…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market