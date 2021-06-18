Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY): Price Down $-1.71 (-5.81)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.75 (-2.63)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BBBY

Currently, BBBY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.75 (-2.63%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row BBBY has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on BBBY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BBBY ranks 110th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

BBBY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BBBY’s price is down $-1.71 (-5.81%) from the day prior. BBBY has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.