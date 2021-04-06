Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY): Price Up $0.12 (0.42)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BBBY

Currently, BBBY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on BBBY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BBBY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BBBY’s price is up $0.12 (0.42%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on BBBY; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows BBBY’s price action over the past 90 days.

For BBBY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BBBY may find value in this recent story:

Bed Bath & Beyond: Focus On Fundamentals, Ignore The Speculation

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News via Getty Images Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is one of the companies I covered several times in the past. In my last article published in October 2020, I pointed out that Bed Bath & Beyond might have managed the turnaround. Since then, the…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market