Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY): Price Now Near $23.65; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for BBBY

At the time of this writing, BBBY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

BBBY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BBBY’s price is down $-0.88 (-3.59%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as BBBY has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For BBBY News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on BBBY may find value in this recent story:

Bed Bath & Beyond swings to profit but sales fall short

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock dropped 9% in Wednesday premarket trading after the home goods retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, but fell short on sales. Net income totaled $9.1 million, or 8 cents per share, after a loss of $65.4 million, or 53 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 40 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 31 cents. Sales of $2.619 billion were down from $3.107 billion last year and just below the FactSet consensus for $2.627 billion. Enterprise digital comp growth was 86%, with the namesake chain up 99%. And enterprise comp sales growth was 4% with the Bed Bath & Beyond chain up 6%. Other Bed Bath & Beyond names include Buy Buy Baby and Harmon. For fiscal 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond maintained its guidance for net sales between $8.0 billion and $8.2 billion. The FactSet consensus is for $8.177 billion. For the first quarter, the company expects net sales on a reported basis to increase 40% year-over-year. The company experienced store closures in the comparable 2020 period and there havebeen divestitures. Taking that into account, net sales on a reported basis are expected to rise 65% to 70%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $1.908 billion, suggesting a 45.9% increase. The company increased its three-year share repurchase plan to $1 billion from $825 million. Bed Bath & Beyond stock has rallied 57.3% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 10.3% for the period.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market