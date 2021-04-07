BeiGene Ltd (BGNE): Price Down $-3.23 (-0.98)% Over Past Day, Up $1.39 (0.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BGNE

Currently, BGNE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.39 (0.43%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on BGNE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

BGNE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, BGNE’s price is down $-3.23 (-0.98%) from the day prior. BGNE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. BeiGene Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

