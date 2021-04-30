BeiGene Ltd (BGNE): Price Down $-5.37 (-1.51)% Over Past Day, Down $-3.84 (-1.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for BGNE

At the moment, BGNE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.84 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BGNE has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, BGNE ranks 312th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

BGNE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, BGNE’s price is down $-5.37 (-1.51%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on BGNE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. BeiGene Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

