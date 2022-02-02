Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $40,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 35.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

