Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $59,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $354.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.00 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

