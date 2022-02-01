Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $353.58 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $243.97 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

