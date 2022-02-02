Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $32,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

